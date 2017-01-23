Amber Portwood's Instagram

Leah's mama is changing it up in the hair department

'I Am Pink Now': Amber Portwood Debuts Brand-New 'Do

Lots of ladies have dyed their hair pink -- Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry and well, Pink (to name a few). And now we can add another gal to this list: Amber Portwood!

The Teen Mom OG cast member -- who just launched online boutique Forever Haute -- showed off her brand-new locks this past weekend in a series of Instagram posts.

"I am pink now...And I love it," Leah's mama added along with the selfie above. No more Marilyn Monroe platinum strands!

In addition, the Indiana native posted another angle of the dye job, with the caption "Messy hair...Who cares."

One fan of Amber's fuschia-ish shade? Her fiancé Matt Baier:

What do you think of Amber's pink 'do? Sound off in the comments below! And for a TMOG rewind, relive her discussing another recent makeover in the clip below: