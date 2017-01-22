Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kendall Jenner Has But One Emoji For Her Sheer And Starry Look

Kendall Jenner has been hitting — or walking, technically — the runways of Paris Fashion Week and turning plenty of heads in the process, but she caught the most attention during this particular Parisian stroll when she was in between shows.

A day after walking in the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show on January 20 and wearing a look that had her more or less completely covered from the neck down, Jenner dared to be bare and opted for a totally sheer top that offered two strategically placed stars for coverage.

Her thoughts on the minimal look for maximum exposure? Not ⭐ or even ⭐⭐, but 👼🏻.

Hey, she's an angel, after all, so if the emoji and the stars fit, rock 'em.