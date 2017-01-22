Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones,' James Spader — protestors are definitely pop culture-savvy

In Meryl We Trust: Here Are The Best Signs From The Women's March

Plenty of famous faces made an appearance at the Women's March in New York, Los Angeles, and of course, Washington, D.C. — and plenty more graced the posters hoisted by protestors, too.

Behold, a small selection of some of the most clever signs spotted at the Women's March that featured some great pop culture references, from Fatal Attraction to Cher and beyond.