In Meryl We Trust: Here Are The Best Signs From The Women's March
'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones,' James Spader — protestors are definitely pop culture-savvy
Plenty of famous faces made an appearance at the Women's March in New York, Los Angeles, and of course, Washington, D.C. — and plenty more graced the posters hoisted by protestors, too.
Behold, a small selection of some of the most clever signs spotted at the Women's March that featured some great pop culture references, from Fatal Attraction to Cher and beyond.
-
Steve Buscemi gets it.
-
Meryl Streep's supporters — including Uzo Aduba from Orange Is The New Black! — are campaigning early in Washington, D.C.Noam Galai/WireImageKevin Mazur/WireImage
-
Elsewhere in D.C.: The divas mean business. (Hopefully these guys got to meet Cher, who was also there.)Amanda Edwards/FilmMagicAmanda Edwards/FilmMagicAmanda Edwards/FilmMagic
-
No bunnies were harmed/boiled during the making of this sign.Jenny Anderson/FilmMagic
-
*Schuyler snaps* for the Hamilton crowd.
-
But can it make a pencil disappear?Kevin Mazur/WireImage
-
Ah, yes, Pennsylvania Ave. — the new King's Landing.
-
We would much rather have Ducky in office, but alas.Kevin Mazur/WireImage
-
Mark Hamill himself was blown away by the [huge] number of Carrie Fisher and Star Wars-inspired signs at the Women's March, and we can see why.Kevin Mazur/WireImageAraya Diaz/Getty ImagesAmanda Edwards/FilmMagic
-
Emma Watson did attend the Women's March, but this Harry Potter-inspired sign wasn't hers:Noam Galai/WireImage
-
And we'll make a special exception for this little guy.