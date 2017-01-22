Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

In Meryl We Trust: Here Are The Best Signs From The Women's March

'Hamilton,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones,' James Spader — protestors are definitely pop culture-savvy

Plenty of famous faces made an appearance at the Women's March in New York, Los Angeles, and of course, Washington, D.C. — and plenty more graced the posters hoisted by protestors, too.

Behold, a small selection of some of the most clever signs spotted at the Women's March that featured some great pop culture references, from Fatal Attraction to Cher and beyond.

  • Steve Buscemi gets it.
  • Meryl Streep's supporters — including Uzo Aduba from Orange Is The New Black! — are campaigning early in Washington, D.C.
    Noam Galai/WireImage

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

  • Elsewhere in D.C.: The divas mean business. (Hopefully these guys got to meet Cher, who was also there.)
    Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

    Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

    Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

  • No bunnies were harmed/boiled during the making of this sign.
    Jenny Anderson/FilmMagic
  • *Schuyler snaps* for the Hamilton crowd.
  • But can it make a pencil disappear?
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Ah, yes, Pennsylvania Ave. — the new King's Landing.
  • We would much rather have Ducky in office, but alas.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Mark Hamill himself was blown away by the [huge] number of Carrie Fisher and Star Wars-inspired signs at the Women's March, and we can see why.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Araya Diaz/Getty Images

    Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

  • Emma Watson did attend the Women's March, but this Harry Potter-inspired sign wasn't hers:
    Noam Galai/WireImage
  • And we'll make a special exception for this little guy.