Is Kanye West Reviving The Saint Pablo Tour?

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for The Meadows

2016 was a productive, controversial, and difficult year for Kanye West that kicked off on a creative foot — and it looks like 2017 could do the same.

E! News — which, reminder, calls E! home, as does Keeping Up With The Kardashians — reports that West is doing well and hard at work in the first weeks of the new year. The last few months of 2016 were peppered with personal difficulties and hurdles for the Kardashian-West family, and included Kim Kardashian's robbery, the cancellation of West's remaining Saint Pablo tour dates, and a hospitalization in November.

He and his family have shied away from the spotlight as a result (save for the occasional design center visit), and now, sources close to West are telling E! News that this relatively reclusive period has been good for his mental health and his work.

"Kanye wants to finish the tour," the source revealed to E! News. "He loves his show. He wants everyone in the world to see it." They added that West "has a few surprise projects coming up that [involve] music and concerts in the spring and summer," and that he's hard at work on a fashion line and has a few collaborations on his docket, too.

We've already seen glimpses of this productivity in action, as Kardashian's self-documented trip to Dubai featured snapshots of her sporting Adidas, the athletic brand that's partnered with West for previous Yeezy designs.

So! New year, new outlook — and new threads, new music, and potentially a new leg of the Saint Pablo tour to boot. Maybe 2017 will Feel Like Pablo, too.