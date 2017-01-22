Aziz Ansari Calls Trump 'The Chris Brown Of Politics' On SNL

Aziz Ansari hosted Saturday Night Live last night with musical guest Big Sean. It was Ansari's first time hosting the show, but not his first time performing sketch comedy, which he used to do for a television network you may have heard of before becoming an A-list stand-up comedian and starring in critically-acclaimed shows like Parks and Recreation and Master of None.

Like many of the major stand-up acts that have appeared on SNL of late, Ansari began the show with an extended monologue, much of which focused on Donald Trump's election to the presidency. Ansari compared supporting Trump to listening to Chris Brown (calling "Make America Great Again" Trump's "These Hoes Ain't Loyal"), and noted it was "pretty cool to know" that Trump was "probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him."

Ansari also discussed the alt-right (which he called the "lowercase KKK"), George W. Bush's denouncement of Islamophobia, and asserted that he and his family (and Beyoncé) were never leaving America. He conceded that it had been a rough couple of years for white people, with Obama, Empire, and Hamilton—"hit after hit after hit."

Ansari closed with lauding the efforts the efforts of the Women's March, arguing that "change comes from large groups of angry people," and "if day one is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen," helping kick off a strong start to SNL's coverage of the Trump presidency.