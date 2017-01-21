The Women's March Is A Family Affair For Ariana Grande

Getty Images

As thousands head to Washington D.C., New York, and cities across the world to participate in the Women's March, Ariana Grande is getting ready to lace up her shoes and get marching, too — and she's bringing her favorite ladies with her.

Before boarding a bus and setting out for the march on January 21, Grande posted a photo of her mom, Joan Grande, and her nonna, Marjorie Grande hanging out the night before.

If their huge smiles didn't give away their excitement, Ariana's caption pretty much sums it up: "can't wait to share this #womensmarch with the strongest women in my life and with all of the other strong, beautiful, unique, empowered, brilliant, amazing women out there who are marching as well!"

That's three generations of Grande women, all heading out to walk behind the same cause together. If that doesn't bring family bonding to a new level, we don't know what does.