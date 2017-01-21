Celebs Are Joining The Women's March From Washington To Sundance And Beyond

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images + Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum

On January 21, thousands of people drew up signs, put on pussy hats, and hit the streets of Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Park City, London, Sydney, and other cities across the globe to join the Women's March and protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Beyoncé threw her support behind the march on January 18, and she's far from alone as the crowds grow — and include a few other famous faces, too. Here are some of the artists, actors, and celebrities who are marching in solidarity with the Women's March or lending their voices to the cause.