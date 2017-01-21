Frank Ocean Has A Message For Donald Trump: 'He Ain't Slick'

J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images + Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Frank Ocean knows how to squeeze every emotional drop out of any given word, and his messages to both Donald Trump and Barack Obama on January 20, the day of Trump's presidential inauguration, said just enough to get his points across.

In a Tumblr post titled "I’M REALLY EXCITED FOR THESE INAUGURATION CROWD NUMBERS TO COME IN.", Ocean is short with the freshly sworn in President of the United States, and reminds him that some may be quick to praise a peaceful transition of power, but that the inauguration turnout made for a memorable visual that he won't soon forget.

"Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry," he writes. "No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets."

Ocean then changes gears, expressing his appreciation for Obama while calling out Trump for "trashing" his predecessor: "It would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career. The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count."

Like many others, Ocean is sad to see Obama go, and closes with that sentiment: "In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though."