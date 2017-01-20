Young Thug Actually Showed Up For His New Video

YouTube

Earlier this week, Young Thug’s “Wyclef Jean” video inspired some healthy debate for its creative but wacky treatment, which focused on the rapper’s absence from the video shoot. Now, Thugger’s dropped the visuals for yet another Jeffrey cut, the Gucci Mane dedication “Guwop” — and this time around, he did in fact show up.

The vid features footage of Thug performing in concert and later hanging backstage with the track’s three featured artists: Young Scooter and Migos’ Quavo and Offset. Keep your eyes peeled: Meek Mill, Desiigner, and Trey Songz also pop up for quick cameos.

At one point, Thug waves wads of cash and raps, “Man, I don't want new friends, forgive me for all of my sins/I don’t wanna think about losin', all I wanna do is win.” Judging by this new vid, it looks like he’s doing exactly that.