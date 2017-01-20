John Mayer’s Four New Songs Are Classic John Mayer

Getty Images

On the cusp of dropping his seventh album (and his first since 2013), John Mayer’s switching things up with quite the crafty rollout.

Instead of a traditional album release, Mayer’s The Search For Everything will be unveiled in waves. The first installment arrived today (January 20) and includes the previously released soft rock tune “Love on the Weekend,” as well as three additional songs. There’s the bluesy “Moving On and Getting Over,” the rootsy “Changing,” and the Randy Newman-esque piano ballad “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me.” They're all melodic, soulful, thoughtfully written... pretty much your standard Mayer tunes.

The four songs comprise Wave One, the first of multiple four-track collections to come over the next few months, culminating with the full-length album release in the spring. Upon Wave One’s release, Mayer wrote on Twitter, “My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come.”

