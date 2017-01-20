Audrina Patridge Credits Her New Hair To Diehard Hills Fans

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour

Audrina Patridge has tested some bold hair hues -- purple, pink and dirty blond. But the Hills alum just returned to her natural color -- and her loyalists from the iconic MTV program are to thank for it.

"@brianacisneros Bringing me back to brunette," Kirra's mama captioned the Instagram image above, while giving her stylist a shout-out. "#carselfie (ps this is for my diehard hills fans that have been saying go back to dark haha)."

She heard you, major Hills enthusiasts! Maybe a dramatic cut is in the SoCal lady's future? We've never seen Drina rock a bob...

What do you think of Audrina reverting to her trademark Hills tresses? Sound off in the comments -- and for a Flashback Friday treat, relive one of her most memorable scenes below!