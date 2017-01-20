Adele Will Sing At The 2017 Grammys

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

If someone were to ask you to close your eyes and picture Adele real quick, the likelihood of your mind resting on this photograph of her holding a literal armful of Grammys is pretty solid.

It came as no surprise, then, when she wound up on the list of nominees for the 2017 Grammy Awards. She's not just heading to the ceremony as an honored guest, though: She'll also be taking the stage to sing.

Billboard reports that Adele will perform at the Grammys on February 12 alongside John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica, and more.

Adele's latest album, 25, has scored her several nominations: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, plus Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Performance for "Hello." She and Beyoncé are tied for the most nominations this year with nine each.