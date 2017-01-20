What’s Up With Cole Sprouse’s Teletubbies Obsession?
Teletubbies is the show no one asked for but reluctantly accepted, since it's weird as hell and hard to look away from — especially for Cole Sprouse.
The Riverdale star's current Instagram Story tells a tale we can all relate to: falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole and escaping into oblivion. While Sprouse wasn't looking up gruesome murders or medieval diseases, he did look up something equally disturbing. "Whoa, fell down that rabbit hole a little too fast," Sprouse wrote after finishing his deep dive, adding, "#TubbieCustard." (FYI, a "Tubby Custard" is a pink dessert the 'tubbies eat.)
In true Sprouse fashion, he hilariously commented on the Teletubbies Wiki page, highlighting key sections that need to be discussed.
For starters, he was shocked to learn of Po's (the red Teletubby) Asian ethnicity.Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
However, this isn't surprising if you already knew Po was played by Pui Fan Lee. Watching her do the voice while out of costume is a total trip.
Sprouse also had feelings about the Teletubbies' home name.Cole Sprouse/Instagram Story
The "Tubbytronic Superdome" sounds like a superhero headquarters, so I'll allow it. Furthermore, the former Disney Channel star couldn't resist poking fun at the vacuum cleaner character, the Noo-noo, after reading about how it "communicates through a series of slurping and sucking noises."
Thanks to Cole, I now know "TiddlyTubbies" are a thing.
Sonny with a Chance star Doug Brochu replied to this tweet with, "Tubbyhead has me Gigglefits McGee." I mean, same.
Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time he's brought up the 'tubbies.
In early 2016, he jokingly called out his bro Dylan for being a ~fake fan~.
Even back in 2013, Sprouse was talking about the four preschool characters.
This "Cole-As-The-Sun-Baby" pic is a true work of art and belongs in a museum.