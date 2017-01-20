What’s Up With Cole Sprouse’s Teletubbies Obsession?

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Teletubbies is the show no one asked for but reluctantly accepted, since it's weird as hell and hard to look away from — especially for Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale star's current Instagram Story tells a tale we can all relate to: falling down a Wikipedia rabbit hole and escaping into oblivion. While Sprouse wasn't looking up gruesome murders or medieval diseases, he did look up something equally disturbing. "Whoa, fell down that rabbit hole a little too fast," Sprouse wrote after finishing his deep dive, adding, "#TubbieCustard." (FYI, a "Tubby Custard" is a pink dessert the 'tubbies eat.)

In true Sprouse fashion, he hilariously commented on the Teletubbies Wiki page, highlighting key sections that need to be discussed.