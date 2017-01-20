Dashboard Confessional Cover Justin Bieber On Surprise EP

Getty Images, Getty Images

Hear them take on The 1975 and Julien Baker as well

Whether you’re a current Dashboard Confessional fan or whether you haven’t kept up with them since their mid-‘00s heyday, here’s a reason to get excited: The emo stalwarts have dropped a surprise, covers-only EP.

The four-song collection, aptly titled Covered and Tapes, finds the band taking on recent alternative tunes (Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle” and Sorority Noise’s “Using”) as well as a couple of pop gems (The 1975’s “Sex” and Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”).

The latter song is stretched out to five-plus minutes, as Chris Carrabba unleashes his strong vocals to repeat that catchy hook over and over again. But that doesn’t quite compare to the sucker punch of hearing him strain his voice at the end of “Using,” when he wails, “I’m more than worthy of your time.” The same can be said about the entire EP, which you can stream below via Spotify.

Dashboard Confessional’s most recent album was 2009’s After the Ending, though the group did release a one-off single, “May” last spring. They’re currently trekking around the U.S. on an intimate club tour — check out the dates here.