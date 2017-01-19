Big Sean Drops New Song, Talks Eminem Collaboration

Getty Images

Big Sean recently teased his forthcoming album, I Decided, as his most honest and thought-provoking to date. And with his latest preview of the LP, Sean Don definitely seems to make good on that promise.

“Halfway Off The Balcony” finds Sean in a contemplative mood, letting his thoughts fly as he paints a bleak picture of fame. “People passing faster than I pass the weed,” he laments over a somber backdrop, before later adding, “I’m hanging halfway off the balcony, overthinking because my job is way more than a salary.”

“Halfway Off The Balcony” is the third taste we’ve gotten of I Decided, following the more upbeat “Bounce Back” and “Moves.” Sean shared more details about the album during a lengthy interview with Zane Lowe yesterday (January 18), telling the Beats 1 host that the LP features Eminem, The-Dream, DJ Mustard, Metro Boomin, and his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko.

Of the Eminem feature, Big Sean said, “He was the only person I heard that could be on that song, to keep it honest. It reminded me of why I fell in love with Eminem’s work. He is unique, he’s special. … When he did this verse it brought that feeling right back to me, wow this is like a brand new energy.”

I Decided drops February 3, and before that, Sean takes the stage on Saturday Night Live this weekend.