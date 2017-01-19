Arcade Fire’s ‘I Give You Power’ Is A Glimpse At The Not-So-Distant Future

Getty Images

Arcade Fire is back — and not a moment too soon.

“I Give You Power,” featuring legendary singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, appropriately arrives just one day before what's sure to be a momentous shift in American history. The track finds Staples and Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler trading vocals across an assertive, menacing synth beat. “I gave you power over me,” they repeat as tensions build, “but now I gotta be free.”

Staples’s biting “Watch me!” at the end of the song in particular serves not just as a mantra — it’s a warning to us all.

Upon the track's release, the band took to Twitter to announce that "It's never been more important that we stick together [and] take care of each other."

“I Give You Power,” in all its dark, slinky glory, recalls the band’s Reflektor era but offers a keen glimpse into the (not-so-distant) future. All proceeds from the song will benefit the ACLU, which is dedicated to protecting the basic civil liberties of Americans.