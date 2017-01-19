Vin Diesel Auditions For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With A Broadway Classic

Getty Images

Vin Diesel doesn’t have quite the catalog of pop hits as, say, Lady Gaga or Madonna, but dammit if he hasn’t dreamt of belting his heart out for Carpool Karaoke.

Vin made his wishes very, very clear when he visited The Late Late Show last night (January 18) with his xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone. “Am I entitled? Can I get a shot here?!” he screamed, to which the audience erupted. When Corden appropriately asked WTF they’d sing together (besides “See You Again” because that’d just be too damn sad), he and Vin broke out into “Consider Yourself at Home” from the musical Oliver!, thick Cockney accents at all.

If you’d think it’d be weird for a muscly action star like Vin to belt out a Broadway tune... well... you wouldn’t be wrong. Check it out below.