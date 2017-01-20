Getty

We dive into what happens now

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” a rundown of the week’s news — without the talking heads. As always, we’ve got a great show for you, so grab your coffee or tea, put in your earbuds, and let’s get to it. Coming up:

Part 1: Politics writer Jane Coaston talks with transgender equality advocate Erica Lachowitz about what the Trump presidency means for the fight to repeal North Carolina's HB2.

Part 2: Politics writer Jaime Fuller meets with Dr. Yuval Neria to investigate something a lot of us probably identify with: the connection between the 24-hour news cycle and anxiety.

Part 3: Senior national correspondent Jamil Smith sits down with Sherrilyn Ifill, the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Part 4: MTV News’s poet-in-residence Marcus Ellsworth leaves us with a call to action.

