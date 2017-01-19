Migos Brought Out Some Of Your Favorite Rappers For 'Bad And Boujee'

Getty Images

Migos scored their first number one hit last week with the Lil Uzi Vert-featuring “Bad and Boujee” (you know, the one Donald Glover called “the best song ever”). And last night (January 18), the Atlanta trio reveled in their accomplishments with a rowdy-as-hell L.A. concert.

While closing out the show with “Bad and Boujee,” Migos welcomed a slew of special guests to the stage. There was Chance the Rapper, with his signature “3” cap. There was Lil Yachty, with his trademark red locks. YG, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, and L.A. Lakers players Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson were also there, as well as one kid in the middle of the stage who pretty much demanded the spotlight with his sick moves.

There’s plenty to enjoy from the fan-shot footage — like everyone simultaneously pointing “dat way” and the sheer euphoria once the song’s catchy hook comes in — so check out all the craziness below.