13 Nickelodeon Stars’ Hilarious Early Headshots

Charley Gallay/KCA2010/Getty Images for KCA / Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Headshots can make or break a budding actor, which is why seeing early headshots from now-famous celebs is always entertaining. There's usually some weird backstory to them, such as Chris Pratt going to a shady stranger's apartment to be photographed, or Melissa McCarthy deciding to channel her improv characters with disastrous results.

But what about celebs we grew up watching on TV? Would their early headshots be that different? Apparently, the answer is yes. We've rounded up a gaggle of Nickelodeon stars' early headshots and modeling pics for some much-needed laughter.

[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]