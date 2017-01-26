13 Nickelodeon Stars’ Hilarious Early Headshots
Childhood modeling pics count, too
Headshots can make or break a budding actor, which is why seeing early headshots from now-famous celebs is always entertaining. There's usually some weird backstory to them, such as Chris Pratt going to a shady stranger's apartment to be photographed, or Melissa McCarthy deciding to channel her improv characters with disastrous results.
But what about celebs we grew up watching on TV? Would their early headshots be that different? Apparently, the answer is yes. We've rounded up a gaggle of Nickelodeon stars' early headshots and modeling pics for some much-needed laughter.
[Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]
Freddie Benson from iCarly rocked '90s OshKosh overalls like no one's business. Be still my heart.
The Clarissa Explains It All star was seriously too precious in these old pics. Those bangs were on point.
The Zoey 101 and Victorious star replied to this fan with, "Aww! that's so funny. I was 10 years old in that pic ... it was my very first headshot :P." That photo is giving me flashbacks to Justice's Suite Life of Zack and Cody episode.
It's unclear if this is a headshot or just a professional portrait, but either way, seeing Coconut Head from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide with lighter hair and no bowl cut is tripping me out.
Also from Ned's, Serratos (who played Ned Bigby's love interest, Suzie Crabgrass) shared a throwback pic. Honestly, I wouldn't have even recognized her.
This modeling pic from Zoey 101's Michael "It's Drippin'" Barret proves Massey was just as goofy and playful way back when.
Like his Zoey 101 co-star, Underwood was also a child model. He even modeled with Dani Thorne, Bella Thorne's sister. (Though why his name is missing a second "t" is beyond me.)
Before they were students at Hollywood Arts on Victorious, the duo were Broadway kids, starring in the musical 13. (Their co-star Leon Thomas III was also a Broadway kid. Check out his adorable Playbill headshot here.)
Server, who gave us All That's brilliant characters Ear Boy and Detective Dan, shared an old autographed pic of himself last year. He looks so young here; it has to be before he joined the Nickelodeon fam.
Server also posted side-by-side autographed pics of total baby version of himself and All That co-star Kenan Thompson. His looks like it's from the Heavyweights days.
I. CANNOT. HANDLE. THIS. The Drake & Josh star is so tiny! The casting director for baby Drake Parker on the "Foam Finger" episode deserves an Emmy for being so spot-on. (And there's more where that came from.)
Mindy from Drake & Josh posted this cute pic that just radiates attitude. Look at her expression — I can totally see baby Mindy beating baby Josh in science fairs.
This headshot is a work of art and belongs in the Smithsonian. Never change, Josh.