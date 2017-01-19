Gorillaz Break Their Six-Year Silence To Protest Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Uproxx / YouTube

After six years of silence, Gorillaz have released a new song specifically to protest the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

"Hallelujah Money" sees U.K. poet and singer Benjamin Clementine taking lead vocals, singing and reciting an eerie meditation on the state of power in the world. The accompanying video depicts him in an animated mock-up of the elevator at Trump Tower, in case the allusion wasn't already clear enough.

The animated band's primary singer, 2D (voiced by Daman Albarn), also shows up to lend backing vocals to the track. In the video, he appears as a silhouetted puppet while discordant video footage of everything from KKK rallies to children's animations plays in the background.

"The band has issued this song on the eve of the Inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump to serve as commentary on a politically-charged, historical moment," Uproxx, who premiered the video, said in a statement.

Gorillaz are currently working on their fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2011's The Fall.