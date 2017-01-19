Bryan Bedder/Getty

The ‘Body Say’ singer jams out to DNCE with someone special

Demi Lovato Cozies Up To Her New Guy In Dreamy Photos

Demi Lovato's rumored new boyfriend, MMA pro fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, isn't shy about sharing their relationship — or whatever you want to call it — on social media. On Wednesday (January 18), he posted a cute pic of them sitting so close, you know this isn't strictly platonic.

That night, they went to see DNCE — friendly reminder that Demi dated Joe Jonas an eternity ago — at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Clearly there's nothing but love here.

Demi Lovato/Snapchat

This comes just weeks after Lovato and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold reportedly split last December. She didn't exactly enter the new year single and ready to mingle, however. According to this pic from Vasconcelos's Instagram, they rang in 2017 together.

They also hung out on Halloween. You can't really tell from the photo, but that's Vasconcelos underneath the mask.

So at the very least, Demi is spending her holidays with a new friend. The big question is, will they spend Valentine's Day together? 😉