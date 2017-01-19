‘Happy Sad Confused,’ With Bryce Dallas Howard

Getty

Bryce Dallas Howard’s busy 2016 (there was her memorable SAG-nominated turn in Black Mirror and the underrated Pete’s Dragon) may be over, but 2017 has a lot in store for her as well.

In her return visit to “Happy Sad Confused,” Howard talks about co-starring with Matthew McConaughey in next week’s Gold and how one memorable scene almost led to her drinking alcohol for the first time in her life.

Plus, Howard looks ahead to returning to Jurassic World for the sequel (her next shoot), confirming that there is a title and explaining why new director J.A. Bayona was “the one who got away” before he signed on to the film.