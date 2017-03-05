Awkward Star Molly Tarlov Ties The Knot

Molly Tarlov's Instagram

The woman behind Sadie Saxton said 'I do' to longtime love Alexander Noyes

On Awkward, Sadie Saxton only had eyes for her prized steed, but March 4 proved to be a horse of a different color -- Molly Tarlov, who played the show’s beloved bully, married longtime love Alexander Noyes in a ceremony that would have put Aunt Ally’s nuptials to shame.

According to People, Tarlov and Noyes officially got hitched in a reception that would have satisfied even Sadie. Naturally, Awkward co-stars Jillian Rose Reed and Greer Grammer showed up to wish their girl (and their girl’s guy) a lifetime of happiness.

Noyes asked Tarlov to marry him in June 2015, just about a month before the fifth season of Awkward premiered on MTV. And, if Tarlov’s Instagram account is any indication, they’ve since shared many adventures -- they frequently sport the same outfits, take sushi classes together and even split custody of a goldendoodle named Fran.

Tarlov celebrated her bachelorette party just a short time ago with Deloach, Reed and Swatek in Ojai, California. “What a group of hot, powerful, loving women I get to be surrounded with. And yes, I can hike in a pink veil if I want to,” she captioned an Instagram shot of the festivities.

And right before saying "I do," Molly shared a photograph from her "last night as a single lady."

