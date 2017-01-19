Charley Gallay/AMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

But where are the Treblemakers?

The Bellas Keep The Squad Alive With These Aca-mazing Pics From Pitch Perfect 3

Two weeks ago, Anna Kendrick told the world the Barden Bellas were back in business, beginning production on the anticipated Pitch Perfect 3. Not too long after, Hailee Steinfeld, who joined the team in Pitch Perfect 2, revealed she's still part of the new film, even though she wasn't in Kendrick's group shot.

While we still have to wait until December (ugh) before everyone's favorite a capella group (sorry, Pentatonix) returns to theaters, these aca-mazing pics and videos will tide us over until then.

And if you're wondering where the Treblemakers are, we have some bad news for ya. Skylar Astin confessed on Twitter he and his squad aren't going to be in the film, since the producers "seem to be taking the story in a different direction." Aca-scuse me?!