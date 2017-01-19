Final Logan Trailer Introduces A Mutant Way Cooler Than Wolverine

Ben Rothstein / 20th Century Fox

Years of playing the hero have taken its toll on Wolverine, and he's got the scars, lines, and world-weary demeanor to prove it in the latest trailer for Logan, the third and final installment of the Wolverine film franchise. In it, a gruff and grizzled Logan (Hugh Jackman) begrudgingly takes a quiet young girl (newcomer Dafne Keen) under his wing.

The brutal trailer puts the spotlight on Keen's scene-stealing character, Laura, otherwise known as X-23. There are some incredible sequences of Laura in action, whether slashing her way through Donald Pierce's (Boyd Holbrook) goons or threatening a store clerk over Pringles. When will your fave?

20th Century Fox

We also learn that in James Mangold's Logan, the X-Men comic exists, showing that the mutant team's heroic exploits have been recorded (and exaggerated) for posterity. So on top of aging, Logan also has to deal with being a pseudo celebrity. No wonder he's such a surly grump.

And here's the U.K. version, which is slightly longer and ends with Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X dropping an f-bomb. Someone give Logan a damn Oscar already.

Logan hits theaters March 3, 2017.