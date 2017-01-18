Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Comes Out As Bisexual

Getty Images

On the eve of his 21st birthday, Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s younger brother, has come out as bisexual. The Chicago-born MC (yes, music clearly runs in the family) said via Twitter that he wants to share his truth so he can help others who may be facing a similar struggle.

“My birthday is tomorrow and moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues,” Taylor wrote on Twitter. “Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality and being attracted to one sex and today I would like to openly come out to my fans.”

He continued, “I do recognize myself as a bisexual male and I do and have always openly supported the gay community and will keep doing so in 2017.”

Besides pledging to be more open about his personal life in 2017, Taylor has also shared plans for where he’s heading creatively this year. Later this month, he’ll premiere a short film about his debut album, 2015’s Broad Shoulders, and he’s also said he’ll release a new EP sometime next month. Check out a 45-second teaser of the short film below.