Watch Chance The Rapper And Anderson .Paak Tease A Funky New Song

Getty Images, Getty Images

Sounds like these two are getting funky in the studio

Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak are both coming off massive years that found each of them dropping critically acclaimed albums and nabbing Grammy nominations for Best New Artist. Now, they’re celebrating their accomplishments by hitting the lab together.

Yesterday (January 17), .Paak shared a series of Snapchat videos that show him, Chano, and some Social Experimenters vibing out to an unreleased song. Chance’s distinct vocals groove over a funk-laced beat in the background, as he and .Paak sip on liquor and toast to “a good year” ahead.

.Paak has said his next effort will be an album with his band the Free Nationals. Chance, meanwhile, was recently spotted in the studio with DJ Khaled, and photos of him and Childish Gambino together have fueled rumors that they’re working on a new project as well. Hopefully, the serial collaborators will also find time to grace us with their fresh, funky collab.