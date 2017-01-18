Beyoncé Voices Her Support For The Women's March On Washington

Getty Images

The forthcoming inaugural ceremony of the next president of the United States is noticeably low on star power (unless 3 Doors Down happens to be on your own personal A-list). But the Women's March on Washington protest just got a major cosign from Beyoncé herself.

On her Facebook page, Beyoncé posted a short note endorsing the feminist protest against Donald Trump, which takes place this Saturday, January 21. "We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists," she wrote. "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change."

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z performed in support of Hillary Clinton shortly before the election last November.

There's no word as to whether Beyoncé will attend this weekend's protest in person, but she will definitely be there in spirit.