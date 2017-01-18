Kesha Tearfully Describes What It’s Like Having ‘Everything Taken Away’

Getty Images

In the midst of her lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, Kesha returned to her hometown of Nashville and refocused on her country roots. That side of the embattled singer is the focus of a new segment from Viceland’s music documentary series, Noisey.

The most recent episode headed to Nashville, where the crew caught up with Kesha at her favorite dive bar. Over a game of pool, the singer discussed how she started making pop music because it’s her “guilty pleasure.” Later, the conversation veered toward her life lately; specifically, how she’s been dealing the past few months.

“When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating,” she said tearfully. “I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it. You know, I sang backup vocals, and the first couple songs I was on, I didn’t get credited but I didn’t give a fuck because I just had this one vision. So once you earn that and make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is definitely a mindfuck.”

The Noisey crew also tagged along for Kesha’s performance at the historic Ryman for a Bob Dylan tribute. Appropriately, she sang Dylan’s emotional ballad “I Shall Be Released.”

“I mean, it’s not like it’s incredibly poignant or anything,” she said sarcastically when asked about her song choice. “I think I’m just finding my voice in the world. The past three years has been me taking my center and myself back and my voice.”

Watch the full segment below.