Demi Lovato Sings Her Guts Out In A Behind-The-Scenes Studio Clip

Kevin Winter/Getty

Demi Lovato is hardly a stranger to sky-high vocals. All of her records feature a song that challenges just how high her notes can go. ("Stone Cold," her goosebump-raising breakup ballad off Confident, proves there's no limit.)

It looks like her new music will stick to that pattern. In an Instagram video from Tuesday (January 17), the songstress shows off her soaring vocal skills in the studio.

In other exciting news, Lovato brought a friend to the studio. Legendary songwriter Diane Warren — who wrote "Heart by Heart" for Demi and has also written songs for everyone from Mariah Carey to Justin Bieber — stopped by and snapped this pic.

There's no word on exactly what these two are cookin' up together, but thank god Demi's hiatus from music ended with 2016.