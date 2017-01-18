Ed Sheeran Wants To Hurry Up And Make Babies Already

Apple Music

Ed Sheeran has already given birth to two beautiful albums, and he's about to father a third in March. But the singer isn't content with just musical progeny. He wants to be a dad to a real human baby, too.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Sheeran opened up about his fatherly aspirations. "You looking forward to being a dad?" Lowe asked after Sheeran mentioned expanding his house in case he has kids. "Massively, yeah," Sheeran replied. "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready. Let's go."

So how is he going to balance fatherhood with his music career? Just slap a pair of those giant baby ear protectors on the kid and let it toddle around the tour bus until age 4 or 5, when Sheeran will take a break from the performing life and just produce songs for other people for a decade or so.

Sounds like Sheeran has it all planned out.