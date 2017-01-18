Is Zayn’s Newest Tattoo In Honor of Gigi?

Getty Images

Zayn Malik, tattoo-haver extraordinaire, debuted some brand new ink last night while out in NYC.

OK so, if you squint really hard at his hand, you'll see it. You know what, I'll help you out.

Hold on. Let me figure out how to use this reverse tool.

There we go! See, it says "love," which is apparently what Zayn is in with Gigi Hadid. So maybe this is a tattoo in honor of her? But maybe it's not. Either way, I think we can all agree we're relieved it's not a face tattoo.