‘Lady Problems’ Podcast: The Sex-isode, With Sybil Lockhart

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Rachel Handler co-host a Very Special Sex-isode with Sybil Lockhart. Sybil is the lead researcher at OMGYes, a new site that works to demystify female sexuality through research and in-depth interviews with real women. We ask Sybil how the site got started, how its founders hope to change the way women talk about and experience sexual pleasure, and how they located so many brave, real women willing to talk about and — quite literally — expose themselves and the details of their sexuality on camera. Later, we'll talk about The Hollywood Problem: the way women's sexuality is depicted (or not) on the big screen, and why that's a problem for ladies trying to learn about how to have an actual orgasm in real life.

