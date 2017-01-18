Ben Affleck Reacts To That ‘Sad Ben Affleck’ Meme, Knows How To Take A Joke

Getty Images

Being part of a multi-million-dollar superhero franchise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any actor, but for Ben Affleck, it was a chance to learn a very important life lesson.

"It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it," the Live By Night director-star told BBC Radio 1. "That's one thing I learned." Fair.

Affleck is of course referring to the #SadAffleck meme that was born out of last year's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice press tour. A clever YouTuber laid "The Sound of Silence" over an interview in which Cavill talked at length about the film's negative reviews — while Affleck just looked kinda depressed. In case you don't remember this bit of internet excellence, here you go:

The actor now most known for playing the Batman (his words, not ours) went on to talk about other things he learned from the movie, like technology and whatnot, and the batarang he stole from set (!). But honestly, we're just glad to see he has a sense of humor about things. See, internet? Affleck can smile.