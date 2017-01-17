Getty Images

Mariah Carey And Chance The Rapper Were Just Spotted In The Studio With DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled spends a lot of time with icons, but his latest round of studio snaps boasts some especially exciting company.

The producer's Instagram feed has recently filled up with clips and photos of all kinds of artists, from Chance the Rapper to Migos to the elusive chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey.

Chance shows up in two new videos on Khaled's feed, one of which appears to be a trailer for a documentary about the making of whatever project Khaled's cooking up. Chance definitely appears in a vocal booth, so it's safe to guess that he raps on at least one song that's still locked tightly in the vaults.

Also spotted in the studio was Mariah Carey, who, though she wasn't photographed singing, was probably there for more than just a cordial visit. Travis Scott and Migos appeared on Khaled's feed, too.

Is this whole cast of characters working on the follow-up to Major Key? Khaled seems intent on keeping this one a secret for now, so we'll have to wait and see.