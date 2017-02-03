Truth Booth Be Damned: These Are The 6 Dumbest Hookups In Are You The One? History

It is perhaps the most frustrating obstacle ever encountered on Are You The One?, yet it happens over and over and over again.

Oftentimes, couples who are a confirmed non-match continue to hit up Pound Town after the fact, whispering sweet nothings about how the game is wrong because they are in love — in LOVE, ya hear? This does little more than upset the 18 or so other love hopefuls, because those two determined dingbats are ruining the cast's chances at $1 million. Oh, and there's also the possibility of never getting to know their actual perfect match because they're all wrapped up in the wrong person's arms.

The latest duo to be guilty of this AYTO faux pas? Hayden and Gianna. Counting the two, here are the top six dumbest hookups in AYTO history:

Hayden & Gianna from Season 5 While the pair were a confirmed no match during the premiere episode, they've continued to canoodle every chance they get. It's almost as if their connection has gotten stronger following their Truth Booth-fueled dose of reality, as Gianna previously found herself torn between both Hayden and Michael. G has even gone so far as to practically threaten Hayden if he so much as speaks to Carolina, who now has her eye on the Indiana native. It really didn't go over well for Gianna when Hayden disregarded her request and hand-picked the Brazilian bombshell during the latest Match-Up Ceremony. At least Hayden is starting to come around: "At the end of the day, [Gianna] and I are affecting the game," he told host Ryan Devlin. "It's gotta stop. We're not going to be a problem anymore." We'll see if he sticks to his word! Stephen & Julia from Season 4 Toward the end of Season 4, Stephen disregarded his castmates' strategic requests and followed his heart, which wound up being incorrect, thanks to the shocking Episode 8 blackout that left the cast reeling. Nevertheless, Stephen and Julia continued to stay together, ignoring the proof displayed in the light beams, or lack thereof. Devin & Kiki from Season 3 Following their big fat NO MATCH early on in Season 3, Devin still refused to believe he wasn't Kiki's one and only, calling the Truth Booth "the dumbest booth in American history." Ouch. The Truth Booth has feelings too, dude! These two even continued to see one another after the season wrapped — that is, until the gorgeous brunette heard the way he played her, puppeteer comments and all. Chuck & Britni from Season 3 After Chuck's mini-heartbreak over losing Hannah during the Season 3 blackout, the Hawaiian native quickly moved on to Britni, and the two were declared a non-match during episode 4. Surprisingly, this minor detail didn't stop them from smooching in the very next episode. While the pair inevitably did find their "perfect matches," they continued their romantic rendezvous after the show wrapped and are still going strong today! Curtis & Briana from Season 2 These two were certain they were a match, until the first of two Match-Up Ceremony blackouts proved otherwise. When Shelby was quickly revealed to be Curtis' perfect match in the very next episode, he snuck off to the Boom Boom Room with Bri before retreating to the honeymoon suite with his second pick. Poor sloppy-seconds Shelbs. Chris & Shanley from Season 1 If any couple is to blame for kicking off this neverending AYTO no-no, it's Season 1's Chranley. Chris and Shanley set the bar as a big ol' no match in the very first episode of the series, continuing to hook up afterward and jeopardizing their chances at lasting love. Even when the house later voted Chris and Paige into the Truth Booth resulting in a win for the group, Shanley still wasn't having it.

Which hookup do you think was the lamest? And which current couple will be next to disregard soulmate science? Find out next Wednesday at 9/8c!