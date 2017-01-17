Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Hear The Magical New Song That Got Selena Gomez Back In The Studio

Selena Gomez is officially back in the studio. Her highly anticipated Revival follow-up is still nowhere in sight, but she is dancing and singing her heart out to her friends' new tunes. That's better than nothing, right?

In a series of Instagram videos posted Monday (January 16), Gomez and her collaborators — songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, along with Republic Group president Charlie Walk — are partying along to "Issues," Michaels's debut single released last week.

"When the people who changed your life create magic," Sel captioned the video below. "I'm so happy for you guys — one of my favorite songs they have ever written."

Michaels's friendship with Selena goes way back. Before releasing "Issues," she racked up songwriting credits for tons of your favorite pop songs, from Justin Bieber's "Sorry" to Hailee Steinfeld's "Love Myself." With Selena, she worked on tracks from Revival and Stars Dance: "Good for You," "Hands to Myself," "Slow Down," and more.

Perhaps these two found time to work on Selena's future music too. Sel's been teasing that ~something~ is coming.

For her latest hint, she captioned the 'gram below "Vente pa' ca," which translates to "come here." This is also the name of a Ricky Martin song. Maybe she's just a huge fan, or — gasp — could she be teaming up with him for a collab?

Whatever 2017 holds for Selena, fingers crossed that this singalong session will inspire some new beats. In the meantime, Selenators have "Issues" to hold them over.