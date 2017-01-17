Let Riverdale’s Archie And Melody Serenade You With This Alluring ‘Black Beatles’ Cover

Riverdale, the new show based on the long-running Archie Comics series, premieres on January 26, and ahead of that, show stars KJ Apa (Archie) and Asha Bromfield (Melody) teamed up for a cover of Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," completely removed from the Mannequin Challenge.

Bromfield teased the video on her Instagram Monday (January 16), enticing fans to head over to her YouTube channel to watch the video in full. While Apa plays guitar, Bromfield performs vocals — a no-brainer, since she's a proud member of the new Josie and the Pussycats, Riverdale High School's girl group that's the very definition of "slay." Seriously.

Seeing Archie and Melody team up is a good primer for all of Riverdale's sure-to-be amazing musical moments to come. After all, you can't have Archie without Josie and the Pussycats, right?

Check out the cover above and prepare to have it stuck in your head all day long.