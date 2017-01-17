Molly Tarlov's Bachelorette Bash Got A Little Bit Awkward

Molly Tarlov's Instagram

Some Palos Hills faces were in attendance for the actress' once-in-a-lifetime weekend

Sadie Saxton, Tamara Kaplan, Lacey Hamilton and Aunt Ally would often find themselves at similar Awkward shindigs. And the actresses who portrayed the Palos Hills ladies just partied together for a very special occasion: Molly Tarlov's bachelorette bash! No, the groom isn't Sergio...

The bride-to-be -- who announced her engagement to Alexander Noyes in June 2015 -- celebrated her imminent wedding with her nearest and dearest pals this past weekend in Ojai, California. We spy Jillian Rose Reed, Nikki Deloach and Barret Swatek!

"Talk about a Bride Tribe!!!" Molly captioned the photograph above, donning appropriate garb and all. "What a group of hot, powerful, loving women I get to be surrounded with. And yes, I can hike in a pink veil if I want to #feyoncenoyes"

In addition, the future Mrs. also shared some fierce solo snaps from the festivities:

Lastly, JRR couldn't help but allude to famous movie duo Thelma and Louise as she and Barrett set out to meet up with the crew (nailed it):

Offer your well wishes to Molly in the comments as she gets ready to say "I do" -- and relive one of Sadie's sweetest moments with the aforementioned food truck nice guy in the clip below!