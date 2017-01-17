Not A Perfect Match: Are You The One? Couple Mikala And Cameron Split

Mikala Thomas' Instagram

Are You The One? couple Mikameron is sadly no more.

Fan-favorite lovebirds Mikala Thomas and Cameron Kolbo -- who fell for each other during Season 4 of the hit MTV matchmaking program and were the earliest confirmed perfect match in the series’ history (remember that moment above) -- have split. Unfortunately, science didn't get it right with these two.

“For those of you who are wondering, Mik and I are no longer together,” the Southerner captioned the Instagram image above. “Out of respect for her, I hope everyone can just leave it at that. Despite this being the end of us, I truly do hope the best for her. I'm sorry if this disappoints anyone out there, but things change, people change, that's life.”

Meanwhile, the New Jersey native -- who lived with her PM post-paradise -- didn’t outright address the breakup in an Instagram post, but she heavily hinted to the demise of the relationship with some telling words.

“One day you're going to remember me refusing to give up on you, my kindness to a fault, and loving you so hard that you literally asked me to stop..." the brunette beauty posted. "And im going to remember the ultimatums, broken promises, and the names you let him call me... So there came a time when i needed to stop begging to be understood and just needed to say 'you win, you're right. I love you... goodbye.' Because my love, if I treated you the way you treated me. You would hate me.”

While Mikameron were unable to persevere outside of the ambitious matchmaking experiment, 22 love hopefuls are currently attempting to find their compatible partners.