Taylor Swift Would Be Proud Of This 7-Year-Old Singing ‘You Belong With Me’

In 2016, Taylor Swift broke her long-established streak of releasing an album every other year and stayed out of the spotlight, save for a photographer-friendly walk along the rocks with Tom Hiddleston and some quick appearances. Her absence meant that the inevitable — new Taylor Swifts popping up in every corner of the world, ready to take her crown — would eventually happen. And now it has.

On a recent episode of the Philippine television show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, where contestants impersonate popular singers and perform their notable songs, 7-year-old Xia Vigor arrived onstage dressed as marching band–ready Taylor from the 2008 "You Belong With Me" video and belted out the tune with some impressive choreography to match.

There's a bit of a strange moment after the first chorus where she dramatically whips off the band cap and unveils a sparkly gown under the uniform, à la Taylor today. But I guess that kind of vigor is what it takes to make it in the preadolescent realm of celebrity impersonation these days.

You can follow Xia on Twitter to see whose likeness she might take on next. Kelsea Ballerini better watch out.