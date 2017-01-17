Whoa, Margot Robbie Has Totally Transformed For Her Latest Role

Getty Images

There comes a time in every actor's career when the thirst for gold — Oscar gold, of course — becomes so unquenchable that they fast-track their Hollywood ascension with a biopic. After all, the Academy has long honored actors for portraying historical or cultural figures. Just ask Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne (The Theory Of Everything), Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line), or this year's Best Actress frontrunner, Natalie Portman (Jackie).

Now it's Margot Robbie's turn to take her shot at Oscar gold in the Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, which, coincidentally, follows another blonde with a thirst for gold (Olympic gold).

Getty Images

The Aussie actress was spotted Monday (January 16) on the set of the upcoming biopic looking every bit the part of the disgraced figure skater in a pair of high-waisted ’90s jeans, a marbled blue sweater, and a long, curly blonde wig. To complete the transformation, it appears as though Robbie is sporting some facial prosthetics — clearly inspired by Nicole Kidman's Oscar-winning performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours — and what looks like a body suit to mimic Harding's more muscular frame. You can check out more photos of the Suicide Squad star's nearly unrecognizable transformation here.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, I, Tonya will depict the events leading up to the brutal 1994 attack of rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. (It's hard to imagine the pop culture impact of Harding and Kerrigan's rivalry now, but just try to imagine what would happen if Katy Perry was suspiciously connected to someone who clubbed Taylor Swift on the knee with a police baton.) The film will follow Harding's story as she trains for the ’94 Winter Olympics before her ex-husband intervenes and tries to sabotage Kerrigan.