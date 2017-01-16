Getty Images

Why go blonde when you can go vivid tangerine?

Katy Perry Is Kicking Off 2017 With A Bold And Bleached New Look

Katy Perry is full of surprises — or she is lately, anyway.

In addition to teasing fans with the prospect of new music just a few weeks ago, Perry spent her weekend pulling off a very special birthday treat for her beau, Orlando Bloom, and she also shocked the patrons of a Palm Springs art show when she showed up rocking a very distinct look.

At her friend Sham Ibrahim's event, Perry premiered a bleached look that's a lot closer to vivid tangerine than blonde. She's traded in her jet black tresses for lighter, brighter shades before, but hey — if there's any time to try something new, it's the first couple of weeks of a brand new year.

As for Bloom's birthday bash, Perry helped make the festivities extra special by inviting his mom to the desert shindig, a surprise that made Bloom smile so hard it looked like his cheeks were going to pop from over-grinning.

Keep it up with the surprises, Perry — we can't wait to see what else you have in store for 2017.