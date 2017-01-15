Lady Gaga Is Working On A 'New Sound' In The Studio

Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI

Lady Gaga had a ridiculously productive 2016 thanks to her latest album, Joanne, and she's kicking off 2017 on an equally ambitious note: She spent her weekend preparing for her contribution to one of the biggest events in sports, and she even made time to head back into the studio to cook up some "new sounds," according to one producer.

Brian Kennedy — who's worked on some huge hits by Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and plenty of other chart-toppers — shared a snapshot of him with Gaga and country artist Dallas Davidson on Instagram.

Kennedy's résumé is largely of the R&B ilk, but could Davidson's involvement be pulling Gaga in a direction that takes the country vibe of "Million Reasons" and builds it into something beat-laden and bigger?

Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: Gaga's schedule isn't solely dedicated to preparing for the Super Bowl LI halftime show, which will take place on February 5 at Houston's NRG Stadium.