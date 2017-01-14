Jude Law Gets Memes Now Thanks To The Young Pope

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This is the face of a man who kind of sort of understands the internet (and Catholicism)

The premiere of The Young Pope is drawing nigh, and Jude Law is finally learning what a meme is — and not a moment too soon, either, considering how his likeness in all its youthful, papal glory has been flooding your news feed.

The show, which hits HBO on January 15, features Law as, yup, the unusually youthful (i.e. not octogenarian) leader of the Catholic church, and the internet at large has had a field day with the title alone, as Variety points out. Law was discussing the show at the Television Critics Association press tour this morning (January 14), and it turns out his promotion of The Young Pope has provided him with an unexpected souvenir, or benefit, even: He totally knows what a meme is now.

“Having spent the last week in New York and here doing lots of press, I’ve become very aware,” he told the crowd at TCA when his social media popularity came up. “I didn’t even know what a meme was. But they’re very funny and imaginative.”

He seems to be in on the joke, though, and is choosing to look at this in a "We're laughing with you, not at you" kind of way. He told those present at TCA that he hopes The Young Pope's memeability "will just provoke and prompt interest."

Turns out he's not just a young pope, but a cool pope. Or he's trying, anyway.