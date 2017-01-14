Ewan McGregor Just Compared Trainspotting To Oasis

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's been twenty years since Ewan McGregor ruined bathrooms for you forever, and the star of the upcoming Trainspotting sequel was a bit hesitant to revisit the familiar territory of the '90s cult classic. (Not literally, though. We don't know a ton about the movie just yet, but it's hard to believe that Renton would ever, ever, ever ever ever make a point to go back to that filthy WC after two decades. Shudder.)

In a candid interview with the Guardian, McGregor talks about his reunion with Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, how the sequel has the hard-partying blokes of the first flick patching up old friendships, and how, exactly, Oasis factors into the Trainspotting equation.

Apparently, McGregor read Porno — Irving Welsh's follow-up to Trainspotting, and the inspiration for T2 — and he didn't love it as much as he loved the first novel. That's where the Gallagher brothers and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? get involved, in McGregor's mind, anyway.

“I wasn’t touched by it in the same way, and I didn’t want anything to tarnish the film," he told the Guardian. "No one wants to make a shite sequel. Trainspotting was the Oasis of the film world, something quite amazing.”

The Oasis connection doesn't stop there: McGregor was a huge fan of Supersonic, the documentary about the Manchester rock act, which he watched shortly following the conclusion of T2's production. It conjured up a ton of '90s nostalgia for him, which was fitting, given the iconic status both Trainspotting and Oasis share thanks to that particular era.

"It really slayed me," he gushed, revealing his cards his "schoolboy fanaticism" for Oasis. "Watching that film, I really wanted to go back. Just being out there and having a great time, and being a part of what the '90s has become in my mind. I remember seeing Radiohead in Cork in a field, just after Trainspotting had come out, and feeling like part of it all… Anyway, I loved that documentary. I mean, I loved it and I hated it. Because it made me so sad and it made me so happy.”

T2: Trainspotting hits theaters on March 3. No word yet as to whether or not a montage involving "Champagne Supernova" makes its way into the film, but even if T2 doesn't play a lick from Oasis's catalog, at least we know those songs will be playing in McGregor's heart.