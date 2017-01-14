It’s Ron Weasley Vs. Chuck Bass In The First Snatch Trailer

YouTube

Are you ready for a world where Ron Weasley and Chuck Bass transform into gun-happy hustlers? Well, it’s happening, thanks to Crackle’s new heist series Snatch.

Former Harry Potter star Rupert Grint trades in his Gryffindor goodness for some Slytherin sinfulness in the show’s first trailer, which premiered today (January 13) via Entertainment Weekly. He plays Charlie, who clashes with the “just plain naughty” Sonny, played by Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick. The trailer’s also packed with enough strippers, guns, and drugs to make it look utterly wicked.

Snatch, which Grint also executive produced, is loosely based on Guy Ritchie’s 2000 heist flick of the same name. The series centers on “a group of 20-something, up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime,” according to Crackle. It premieres Thursday, March 16, leaving you plenty of time to brush up on your London slang.