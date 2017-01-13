The xx’s Cover Of Drake’s ‘Too Good’ Reminds You It’s Pretty Devastating

Getty Images, Getty Images

Strip away its dancehall trappings and lusty neediness, and you’ll see that Drake and Rihanna’s “Too Good” is a pretty damn sad song. Don’t let that sunny beat fool you otherwise.

That’s never been more painfully clear than when The xx covered the chemistry-fueled collab for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Romy Madly Croft and Oliver Sim gorgeously alternate vocals on the slow-burning rendition, giving the tune a more intimate — and ultimately more devastating — makeover.

“We love this song,” Sim said, introducing the cover. “We have taken it to a different place — it’s maybe not as danceable, but we hope you enjoy it.”

The xx actually have a long history with both Drake and Rihanna. On Drizzy and Rih’s 2012 hit “Take Care,” they sampled Jamie xx’s remix of Gil Scott-Heron’s “I’ll Take Care of You.” And Rihanna’s 2011 ballad “Drunk on Love” featured a sample of “Intro” from The xx’s debut album.

Furthermore, the indie trio revealed to Rolling Stone that the title of their new album, I See You, was inspired by a group outing to a Drake concert. “He just called out to all these different people,” Madley Croft remembered. “'I see you, in the purple jumper! I see you. …’ It was really funny but you know, it's warm, it's affirming that you see your friend. You feel understood and you don't feel as alone.”

In addition to their version of “Too Good,” The xx also performed their latest I See You single, “On Hold,” for the Live Lounge — check it out here.