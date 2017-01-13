Getty Images

Here’s some downright fantastic news for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell: They’re engaged!

The couple — who starred together in the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four — are set to tie the knot, Mara’s rep confirmed to E! News on Friday (January 13). The news comes after Mara was recently spotted wearing a sparkly ring on that finger in New York City. She later showed off the same bling in a photo posted on Twitter.

Mara, 33, and Bell, 30, met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014 and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala the following year. This will be the first marriage for Mara, while Bell was previously hitched to Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. He and Wood split in 2014 after two years of marriage, and share a 3-year-old son together.

Congrats to the soon-to-be newlyweds!